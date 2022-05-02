CHGO Sports has let go of former Chicago Bear Olin Kreutz after he “physically attacked a CHGO employee”, per a company statement on Twitter.
Details of the alleged incident remain sparse.
Kreutz’s response was to tweet a Mike Tyson picture and a quote.
Kreutz also works as an analyst for NBC Sports Chicago.
Earlier this year, Kreutz alleged that the Bears offered him $15/hour to help coach the team’s offensive line.
Team owner George McCaskey said “you don’t get the whole story” and that Kreutz’s words should be taken “with a grain of salt”. Kreutz then alleged that McCaskey doesn’t like him and that he “had some run-ins with George in the building.”