There are a whole lot of people conflating the COVID-19 coronavirus with Corona beer, which has absolutely no relation to it, but most of them aren’t well-paid members of the sports media. The latest person to mention the two together certainly falls into that category, though, and that would be NFL Network’s Michael Irvin. Fresh off creating a national media stir Wednesday with on-air remarks that Houston Texans’ coach Bill O’Brien compared DeAndre Hopkins to Aaron Hernandez and criticized Hopkins’ “baby mamas” (weirdly enough, Irvin made those comments on ESPN’s Get Up rather than a NFLN program), Irvin went on a Twitter rant Thursday…about commercials for Corona beer.

Since I am not a beer drinker. Maybe it’s just me. But I believe that ⁦@corona⁩ beer SHOULD NOT be running their commercials at this time. Sorry I don’t want to hear how a Corona gets it’s lime while the Coronavirus is getting lives. pic.twitter.com/QkjHVFGbBa — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) March 19, 2020

People then called Irvin out, and he didn’t seem to get it:

NO I am not ok and you are not ok either. NONE of us are OK. We are all stuck in our homes without any freaking live sports, what so ever, as the economy grinds to a damn near stop!!!! https://t.co/z6Ns8aFiTe — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) March 19, 2020

😂😂😂that’s definitely me right now bro. https://t.co/qRcr7y9wZb — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) March 19, 2020

And then said he was just trolling:

Homeboy this COMMERCIAL stuff is funny. Its so easy to poke the bear on social media. Expect me to be doing this A LOT since I am locked in. 😂😂😂 BUT bro also know this you can tread lightly as long as they DON’T pay ME lightly 😂😂😂 https://t.co/M85Atde1ej — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) March 19, 2020

Stop!!!!! REALLY????? How could I have know that?? The beer didn’t make this issue. I AM SHOCKED. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/WWfNQdLW6x — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) March 19, 2020

This whole thing is one of the dumbest things to say at this point in time, so congrats to Irvin on putting that out there. Also, for the record, it’s how a Corona gets its lime, not how it gets it’s lime. But we definitely now know one person who’s unlikely to be a Corona hotline operator any time soon.