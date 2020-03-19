Michael Irvin
There are a whole lot of people conflating the COVID-19 coronavirus with Corona beer, which has absolutely no relation to it, but most of them aren’t well-paid members of the sports media. The latest person to mention the two together certainly falls into that category, though, and that would be NFL Network’s Michael Irvin. Fresh off creating a national media stir Wednesday with on-air remarks that Houston Texans’ coach Bill O’Brien compared DeAndre Hopkins to Aaron Hernandez and criticized Hopkins’ “baby mamas” (weirdly enough, Irvin made those comments on ESPN’s Get Up rather than a NFLN program), Irvin went on a Twitter rant Thursday…about commercials for Corona beer.

People then called Irvin out, and he didn’t seem to get it:

And then said he was just trolling:

This whole thing is one of the dumbest things to say at this point in time, so congrats to Irvin on putting that out there. Also, for the record, it’s how a Corona gets its lime, not how it gets it’s lime. But we definitely now know one person who’s unlikely to be a Corona hotline operator any time soon.

