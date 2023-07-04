On Tuesday, Sky Sports’ Premier League coverage took another turn going into the 2023-24 season.

Reporter Geoff Shreeves, a fixture on Sky’s coverage since the league’s inaugural 1992-92 season, announced that he is leaving Sky.

Per the BBC, Shreeves said that “the time is right to move on.”

“There’s an old saying that you always have to know the best time to leave even the greatest party,” said Shreeves. “And that’s what my 32 years at Sky have been – the most fantastic party I could ever imagine attending. From the first kick of a ball in the live coverage of the Premier League to Manchester City’s title celebrations last season – with plenty in between. “I have been fortunate to work for a ground-breaking company who have helped revolutionise football. But the time is right to move on.”

Sky’s Gary Hughes thanked Shreeves for his work.

Sky Sports’ director of football Gary Hughes said: “Geoff has been an integral part of the Sky Sports football team and the best tunnel reporter in the business, interviewing the biggest names at the biggest games for over 30 years. “Geoff leaves with our sincere thanks and best wishes for the future.”

Following the end of the 2022-23 Premier League season in May, Sky has experienced plenty of turnover in the ranks. Lead play-by-play announcer Martin Tyler left the company, and was quickly replaced by NBC’s Peter Drury (who will work for both NBC and Sky this season). At that time, the Daily Mail reported that Sky had already cut six reporters, and Shreeves had “been asked to take a significant pay cut” to remain at Sky.

Pundit Graeme Souness and Soccer Saturday host Jeff Stelling have also left Sky in recent months.

[BBC]