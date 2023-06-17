The legendary Martin Tyler will leave Sky Sports after a celebrated career with the network.

Sky News reported on Tyler’s exit from the television network on Saturday. “Legendary commentator Martin Tyler will leave Sky Sports ahead of the new season after spearheading the company’s Premier League coverage for over 30 years,” they wrote. The move comes as the network appears to be in cost-cutting mode, having dropped many in their football division recently.

In a statement, the illustrious commentator said:

“In my humble opinion, the huge corporation Sky is today has stemmed from Sky Sports’ innovative and inspired coverage of the Premier League. “It has been a privilege to play a small part in the broadcasting history of the greatest league in the world. “Along the way I have worked alongside legions of wonderful professionals in all aspects of the television industry. I thank them all for their support and expertise. It has been an honour to be a member of a very gifted team.”

Tyler’s voice became synonymous with the English Premier League. He was the voice of the sport on Sky Sports since the network’s inception in 1992. Tyler famously delivered on one of the most memorable sports calls of all time. In 2012, he provided the soundtrack for Sergio Aguero and his Premier League-winning goal for Manchester City.

It doesn’t appear that Tyler will be done commentating, but wherever he lands next, it won’t be with Sky Sports. The network is going through similar cost-cutting moves to that of ESPN in the United States. And much like there, even long-tenured employees aren’t safe from them.

[Sky News]