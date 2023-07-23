Tommy Fleetwood Credit: No Laying Up
Tron Carter of the No Laying Up podcast found himself in a fascinating situation this week at The Open Championship.

Earlier this weekend, “TC,” as he is affectionately known on the NLU show, is a noted Tommy Fleetwood. Fleetwood competed at the 2023 edition of The Open, an event eventually won big by Brian Harman. When Carter joined the show, he was noticeably not by a computer screen but, instead, at an airport.

Carter surprised the group by revealing he planned to go to Royal Liverpool Golf Club! He’d eventually post from his seat on the plane.

What’s more? Carter’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed by his favorite golfer. Fleetwood had found the original video and made sure to chime in.

Flash forward to Sunday. Amid wet conditions at the golf club in Liverpool, Carter posted right from the scene. “A lovely day for it,” the NLU account posted.

But unfortunately, Fleetwood did not have his best day. He fell out of contention and, like many others, couldn’t catch Harman at the top of the leaderboard.

To be fair, Harman was hard to catch this weekend. The former Georgia alum led the event from wire to wire.

This story does have a happy ending though. In the end, TC and Fleetwood were able to meet up for a picture.

