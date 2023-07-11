Tony Romo lines up a putt on the 8th green during the 2019 American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 13, 2019. Ren Acc Golf 2019 04

A summer staple on NBC’s schedule won’t be going anywhere for a while.

On Monday, NBC announced a new six-year extension for the American Century Championship, running through 2029.

The annual celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe started in 1990 during an MLB lockout and has been a fixture on NBC’s calendar since.

Executives from American Century, NBC, and the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority lauded the tournament in a release.

“As we celebrate our 25th anniversary of the American Century Championship this week with our partners NBC, Edgewood Tahoe and the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, I can’t think of a better way to kick off this year’s event and look to the future than by sharing the exhilarating news of our continued commitment to this great championship, which has become the gold standard of celebrity golf tournaments,” said Jonathan Thomas, President and CEO of American Century Investments. “Our longtime partnership with the event is an ideal platform to share our incredible story where 40 percent of our profits fund research to find cures and treatments for cancer and other gene-based diseases. In addition, the event serves as the perfect backdrop for fundraising activities that benefit local and national charities.” “Over the last 25 years with American Century Investments, the American Century Championship has grown into one of the most sought-after events of the summer for our players and one of the most popular events in golf on an annual basis,” said Jon Miller, President, Acquisitions and Partnerships, NBC Sports. “We’ve developed a tremendous relationship of mutual support through the years to build this championship into what it is today, and we look forward to continue growing this partnership for many years to come.” “Besides it being our largest sporting event of the summer, this tournament represents a special bond, trust and friendship among the various partners: NBC, American Century, the LTVA, Edgewood, our resorts and the local community,” said Carol Chaplin, President and CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority. “It’s impactful as far as creating awareness of the destination and its sustainability initiatives, benefiting the local economy through visitation, as well as support for local charitable organizations. Plus, it accurately reflects our brand of ‘Awe and then Some.”

Tony Romo won last year’s tournament, his third win overall and first since 2019. He’ll return to defend his crown this year. Other sports media personalities taking part include Charles Barkley, Jay Bilas, Joe Buck, Reggie Bush, Vince Carter, Marshall Faulk, Dexter Fowler, Mike Golic, AJ Hawk, Pat McAfee, Kevin Millar, CC Sabathia, Alex Smith, John Smoltz, Kathryn Tappen, Charles Woodson, and Steve Young.

Netflix is also getting into the celebrity golf tournament scene, with a tournament featuring F1 drivers from Drive to Survive and PGA Tour golfers from Full Swing reported on in June.

The 2023 American Century Championship takes place from Friday, July 14th through Sunday, July 16th. Friday’s coverage will air live on Peacock and delayed on Golf Channel, while Saturday and Sunday coverage will air live on both NBC and Peacock.

[NBC]