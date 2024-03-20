Apr 4, 2018; Augusta, GA, USA; General view of the flag stick on the 2nd green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN is beginning to roll out coverage plans for the 2024 Masters Tournament. And a pair of new (but familiar) faces will be joining the network’s coverage.

On Wednesday, ESPN announced that Jeff Darlington and Laura Rutledge will be part of its coverage from Augusta National.

Rutledge will host the Welcome to the Masters two-hour broadcast leading into coverage on Thursday and Friday. Welcome to the Masters premiered last year and was hosted by Scott Van Pelt, with Marty Smith and Michael Collins also contributing. Other personnel on this year’s edition of Welcome to the Masters have yet to be announced.

Darlington will be serving as a reporter and essayist from Augusta and will be featured on SportsCenter and ESPN+ preview content on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Both Darlington and Rutledge are key parts of ESPN’s football coverage, and adding them to Masters coverage in minor roles in a sensible decision.

The rest of ESPN’s Masters talent has yet to be announced.

The 2024 Masters Tournament begins on Thursday, April 11, with ESPN airing the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, April 12 from 3-7:30 p.m. ET. ESPN will also air the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, April 10.

[ESPN]