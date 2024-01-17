As NBC continues to rotate its lead golf analyst spot to find a replacement for Paul Azinger, this week will be Brandel Chamblee’s turn to audition for the role.

Chamblee will be joining longtime play-by-play man Terry Gannon as the lead analyst for this weekend’s PGA Tour: The American Express event.

NBC announced the news in a press release Wednesday afternoon, also noting the event can be seen on the Golf Channel and Peacock.

Chamblee has been one of golf’s most outspoken personalities, especially over the past couple of years. In early January, Chamblee got in a fight on X with the popular golf podcast No Laying Up over the incredible amount of commercials on a golf telecast, which Chamblee defended. The argument did not end well for him.

Chamblee has also been one of the harshest critics of PGA Tour players defecting to LIV Golf, taking shots at Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and Jon Rahm for their decisions. This led to Charles Barkley, who LIV Golf courted in 2022 before he ultimately decided to stick with Turner Sports, to call out Chamblee for his treatment of the players in December, saying the analyst was “crossing the line” with some of his comments.

Chamblee also referred to the PGA-LIV merger as “one of the darkest days in the history of professional golf.”

