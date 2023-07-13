Nate Silver Nate Silver via Matthew Berglund at PokerNews
FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver took part in the ongoing World Series of Poker Main Event and made a surprisingly deep run into the tournament.

Silver was eliminated on Day 6 of the Main Event on Wednesday night, finishing in 87th place of more than 10,000 entries.

The PokerNews writeup of Silver’s exit (hilariously titled ‘Pollster Nate Silver’s Chances of Winning 2023 WSOP Main Event are Now 0%’) notes that his elimination came in “the ultimate nightmare situation.”

Silver tweeted about his exit, saying he “made a huge, correct preflop all in call” on his previous hand. He then busted out when his three sixes on the flop were bested by three sevens.

The Main Event was Silver’s sixth World Series of Poker event over the last month, and he’s finished in the money in all of them.

There’s no shame in finishing 87th out of 10,043 entries. Silver will take home $92,600 in prize money.

In April, FiveThirtyEight was hit hard by Disney’s layoffs, and Silver was reported to be “out when his contract expires (soon).”

