Nate Silver via Matthew Berglund at PokerNews

FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver took part in the ongoing World Series of Poker Main Event and made a surprisingly deep run into the tournament.

Silver was eliminated on Day 6 of the Main Event on Wednesday night, finishing in 87th place of more than 10,000 entries.

A brutal end for @NateSilver538 who goes set under set against Henry Chan to be eliminated from the 2023 @WSOP Main Event. ? – Watch Live Here: https://t.co/dGLv7f1yTF pic.twitter.com/yQWAYTSrMF — PokerGO (@PokerGO) July 13, 2023

The PokerNews writeup of Silver’s exit (hilariously titled ‘Pollster Nate Silver’s Chances of Winning 2023 WSOP Main Event are Now 0%’) notes that his elimination came in “the ultimate nightmare situation.”

Silver tweeted about his exit, saying he “made a huge, correct preflop all in call” on his previous hand. He then busted out when his three sixes on the flop were bested by three sevens.

Just made a huge, correct preflop all in call in the prior hand. Thought I was gonna go from 2.5m to 11m in two hands maybe having to fade some flush outs. Instead busto. Used my "one time" too and the case 6 didn't come. Fucking poker. 87th for 93k. Still so much fun. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 13, 2023

The Main Event was Silver’s sixth World Series of Poker event over the last month, and he’s finished in the money in all of them.

There’s no shame in finishing 87th out of 10,043 entries. Silver will take home $92,600 in prize money.

In April, FiveThirtyEight was hit hard by Disney’s layoffs, and Silver was reported to be “out when his contract expires (soon).”

