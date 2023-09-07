On Thursday, prior to the start of the 2023 NFL season, ESPN announced a new multi-year deal for betting analyst Erin Dolan.

As part of Dolan’s new deal, she’ll be working out of ESPN’s Bristol headquarters. Previously, Dolan worked in Las Vegas as part of ESPN’s sports betting team working out of the company’s studio at the Linq Hotel. Last month, Front Office Sports reported ESPN would be leaving its Vegas studio due to its new deal with Penn Entertainment.

Dolan will appear on a variety of studio programming as part of her new deal with ESPN, including SportsCenter and Daily Wager. In addition, Dolan will still create YouTube content (including her The EKD Show) and will make weekly appearances on Sunday NFL Countdown.

Last week, ESPN announced that Daily Wager would be moving back to Bristol from Las Vegas beginning on Thursday, September 7. Daily Wager airs five days a week on ESPN2 from Thursday-Monday, which includes weekend shows at 11 a.m. ET Saturday and 9 a.m. ET Sunday leading into weekend football coverage.

The departure from Las Vegas was necessitated by the Penn deal, but the size and scope of that agreement clearly shows ESPN remains committed to sports betting analysis and other content in both the near and long term.

[ESPN]