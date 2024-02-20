Photo Credit: Fox

The Daytona 500 took place on Monday after inclement weather delayed Sunday’s original race date. And fans were thoroughly entertained throughout thanks to an entertaining end of the race along with a little help from some great in-car camera shots on the Fox broadcast.

One of the biggest moments of the race came with just nine laps to go when Brad Keselowski, who was in second place at the time, was spun around by Ryan Blaney.

This caused a massive pile-up at the front of the pack that completely changed the course of the race, as it impacted a large majority of drivers trailing as well.

In a replay of the wreck from Fox, they did an excellent job of breaking down exactly what caused the accident by showing the in-camera shot of a majority of the drivers either involved in the incident or were affected by it.

The conclusion of the race also came at the hands of another pile-up with one lap to go. Multiple drivers were vying for first place, which resulted in Austin Cindric getting tied up with Ross Chastain. William Byron was determined to be starting his final lap at the time of the crash, which led to him being ruled the winner of the highly eventful race.

Fox used several different camera angles from this wreck as well, including one from pit road, which was another interesting angle to see the carnage.

The view of the final wreck of the #DAYTONA500 from pit road. pic.twitter.com/YnulXtDJ7u — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 20, 2024

It’s never ideal when a crash is what determines a race. Especially in the holy grail of the sport at the Daytona 500. However, fans thought that Fox did an excellent job of showing viewers how the accidents came about, particularly with their in-car camera shots.

Spectacular in-car replays by Fox of the accident and how drivers pulled their hands off the steering wheel to mostly avoid injury. — Illinois Golfer (@IllinoisGolfer) February 20, 2024

These Fox replays from inside each car following the Daytona 500 crash that just occurred are extraordinary. The level of access is mind-blowing. Looks like everyone is okay but you can really feel the crash on the replay. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) February 20, 2024

These camera shots of the drivers during the wreck are fascinating when you can see their eyes. Some of them squint, and some of them get wide-eyed. IDK, I feel like I can better understand and feel what they go through during a big crash like that.#NASCAR #DAYTONA500 — John Haverlin (@JohnHaverlin) February 20, 2024

[Fox: NASCAR on Twitter/X]