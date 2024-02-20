In-car camera shot during Fox's broadcast of Daytona 500 Photo Credit: Fox
The Daytona 500 took place on Monday after inclement weather delayed Sunday’s original race date. And fans were thoroughly entertained throughout thanks to an entertaining end of the race along with a little help from some great in-car camera shots on the Fox broadcast.

One of the biggest moments of the race came with just nine laps to go when Brad Keselowski, who was in second place at the time, was spun around by Ryan Blaney.

This caused a massive pile-up at the front of the pack that completely changed the course of the race, as it impacted a large majority of drivers trailing as well.

In a replay of the wreck from Fox, they did an excellent job of breaking down exactly what caused the accident by showing the in-camera shot of a majority of the drivers either involved in the incident or were affected by it.

 

The conclusion of the race also came at the hands of another pile-up with one lap to go. Multiple drivers were vying for first place, which resulted in Austin Cindric getting tied up with Ross Chastain. William Byron was determined to be starting his final lap at the time of the crash, which led to him being ruled the winner of the highly eventful race.

Fox used several different camera angles from this wreck as well, including one from pit road, which was another interesting angle to see the carnage.

It’s never ideal when a crash is what determines a race. Especially in the holy grail of the sport at the Daytona 500. However, fans thought that Fox did an excellent job of showing viewers how the accidents came about, particularly with their in-car camera shots.

