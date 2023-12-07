Screen grab: Undisputed

With college football’s early National Signing Day period approaching, FS1’s Undisputed got a big get on Thursday in the form of 5-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton.

And in a move befitting of a nationally televised sports debate show, the IMG Academy product surprised many by committing to Deion Sanders’ Colorado.

Outside of Boulder, there might not have been anyone more excited about Seaton’s surprise than the Undisputed crew, as the show essentially turned into an infomercial for Sanders’ program. As Skip Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson clapped excitedly in-studio, Michael Irvin — Sanders’ former teammate with the Dallas Cowboys — began screaming in approval before noting that he had already received a text message from Coach Prime about the announcement.

At one point amid the excitement, Seaton seemed to be under the impression that Sanders had called into the show, which he hadn’t.

.@JordanSeaton_ the No.1 ranked OL in the Class of 2024 is taking his talents to @CUBuffsFootball ? Coach Prime's got him a DAWG coming to Boulder pic.twitter.com/Sir40FwV4v — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 7, 2023

“Your choice right now makes me believe you are going to be a playoff team next year,” Bayless told Seaton following his announcement.

The free publicity for the Colorado program continued as the Undisputed crew interviewed Seaton about his decision. The nation’s top-ranked offensive tackle prospect even used the opportunity to do some recruiting on Coach Prime’s behalf.

“If you ain’t rocking with us, and you say you’re a dog, and you claim you’re a dog, why are you not coming to Colorado?” Seaton said. “Why you not helping somebody who looks like you?”

Johnson praised Seaton for that particular comment, and Bayless noted that Buffaloes quarterback (and Deion’s son) Shedeur Sanders was the most sacked quarterback in college football last season.

“That will never happen again,” Seaton promised.

.@JordanSeaton_ on Shedeur Sanders being the most sacked QB in College Football: "That will never happen again." pic.twitter.com/Z6E9qCQrZ5 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 7, 2023

Nationally televised recruiting announcements are nothing new in the college football world, and as was the case here, they are often celebratory affairs. The fact that Seaton was committing to a media darling like Sanders only added to the excitement, especially considering Irvin’s connection to the reigning Sportsperson of the Year.

Sure, Bayless proclaiming a Colorado program coming off a 4-8 season, a playoff team in 2024 based on the commitment of a freshman offensive lineman might have been a bit much. But there’s no denying that for as big of a get as this interview was for Undisputed, it was even more significant for the Buffaloes.

