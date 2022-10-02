For the last three-plus decades, Terry Bradshaw has been a notable NFL commentator. Bradshaw has served as a Fox NFL Sunday panelist and co-host since that program’s start in 1994, and he worked for CBS before that, as a game analyst from 1984-89 and then as a NFL Today co-host from 1990-93. On this week’s edition of Fox NFL Sunday, the 74-year-old Bradshaw revealed that he has recently been battling cancer, but he’s received good news on the status of that battle:

During today's show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer over the past year. As of today, he is cancer free, and he discussed his fight and plan for the future: pic.twitter.com/RSwVxlXC97 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

Some key comments from Bradshaw there:

“In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center. Surgery, treatment, as of today, I am bladder cancer free. Alright, that’s the good news. Then in March, feeling good, I had a bad neck, I get a MRI. Now we find a tumor in my left neck. And it’s a Merkel cell tumor, which is a rare form of skin cancer. So I had that surgery done at MD Anderson in Houston. Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I’m cancer-free, I’m feeling great, and over time, I’m going to be back to where I normally am. So I appreciate your prayers and your concerns.”

It’s certainly good to hear that Bradshaw is doing okay despite these health concerns. And it’s good to hear that he feels like he’ll be back to his normal self in time.

[NFL on Fox on Twitter]