Fox drew a ridiculous audience for Super Bowl LVII, but fell short of the record targeted by the company.
Per a release, 113 million people watched the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Eagles, two million shy of the 115.2 million record that Fox was confident about hitting.
.@FOXSports' presentation of #SuperBowlLVII scores 113 million viewers.
✔️ Ranks as third most-watched TV show EVER
✔️ Most-watched #SuperBowl in SIX years
✔️ Most-streamed #SuperBowl EVER
✔️ Most-streamed event in @FOXSports history
?: https://t.co/GwHs1cfuyA pic.twitter.com/TNpRwWHsGV
— FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) February 13, 2023
Fox’s release broke down some of the specifics.
- A streaming audience of 7 million viewers
- 951,000 viewers on Fox Deportes
- 118.7 million viewers for Rihanna’s halftime show
- Second-most watched Fox Sports broadcast ever
- Second-most watched non-overtime (it’s okay to just say “third-most,” but I digress) Super Bowl ever
There really wasn’t much more Fox could have expected here, aside from a possible overtime. It was a close, exciting, back and forth game from wire to wire (there was one double digit lead all night – the Eagles were up ten at halftime).
Despite not hitting the record, Fox will still be thrilled with the outcome.
Super Bowl LVIII next year will take place in Las Vegas, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.