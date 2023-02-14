Fox drew a ridiculous audience for Super Bowl LVII, but fell short of the record targeted by the company.

Per a release, 113 million people watched the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Eagles, two million shy of the 115.2 million record that Fox was confident about hitting.

Fox’s release broke down some of the specifics.

A streaming audience of 7 million viewers

951,000 viewers on Fox Deportes

118.7 million viewers for Rihanna’s halftime show

Second-most watched Fox Sports broadcast ever

Second-most watched non-overtime (it’s okay to just say “third-most,” but I digress) Super Bowl ever

There really wasn’t much more Fox could have expected here, aside from a possible overtime. It was a close, exciting, back and forth game from wire to wire (there was one double digit lead all night – the Eagles were up ten at halftime).

Despite not hitting the record, Fox will still be thrilled with the outcome.

Super Bowl LVIII next year will take place in Las Vegas, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

[Fox Sports]