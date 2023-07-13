Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Richard Sherman on the Prime Video Thursday Night Football set at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Post reported that former NFL All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman emerged as a co-host candidate for FS1’s Undisputed.

Sherman, who worked Amazon’s first season of producing Thursday Night Football, reportedly met with Bayless about joining forces. The report from Andrew Marchand said that the two sides convened at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The Post wrote:

There are apparently no hard feelings as sources witnessed Sherman and Bayless meeting at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills on Wednesday about the idea of teaming up.

Undisputed is currently on hiatus after Shannon Sharpe departed the show. Sharpe appeared on the FS1 program for several years, but at the beginning of 2023, the pair seemed destined for a split. The relationship was at an ‘all-time low’ at one point. It wasn’t difficult to tell when the two disagreed, and so Fox eventually bought the Pro Football Hall of Famer’s contract out.

Sherman is a fascinating name if only for the history between the two sides. The former Super Bowl Champion and Bayless engaged in an infamous debate on ESPN’s First Take a decade ago. Bayless also recalled the encounter with Sherman as recently as last year. He didn’t have particularly good things to say at the time:

“He personally attacked me,” Bayless recalled on his podcast. “Unrelentingly attacked me. So much for ‘please no controversy today.’ I immediately felt ambushed, bushwhacked, set up, blindsided. I was suddenly…forced to fight without fighting. I had to defend myself with both hands tied behind my back.”

The gig does have its issues, namely the contrarian Bayless and his unrelenting antics. It is a bit amusing, as well, that someone who famously challenged Skip is emerging as a candidate. A few days ago, a report emerged that the agitating sports TV personality had the “final say” and wouldn’t pick anyone that would “push back” at him.

The New York Post’s report doesn’t indicate that Sherman would have to leave his job at Amazon’s TNF. Marchand suggested the former cornerback would have to “juggle” between the two. Will it come to fruition? If you think of Bayless’s reported wants, then Richard Sherman doesn’t quite fit the description.

But money talks, obviously, and would be a significant factor here, you might imagine. So it’s fair to suggest that many would crave to “juggle” that situation.

[New York Post]