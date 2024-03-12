February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Paul Pierce is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that Skip Bayless and Undisputed have been struggling mightily on FS1 since the departure of Shannon Sharpe. Now the show is adding another panelist in the hopes of turning things around – former Boston Celtics star and ESPN analyst Paul Pierce.

Undisputed has featured a panel group mostly featuring former NFL stars like Michael Irvin, Keyshawn Johnson, and Richard Sherman (at least before his recent DUI arrest). But now with football season in the rearview mirror, it makes sense to feature a former basketball player to join the discussion.

Pierce has been keeping busy hosting a podcast with former Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett and is never shy with his opinions or offering takes that might stir up debate. Now he’ll get a chance to do so with the most infamous take artist of them all.

Via the New York Post:

Paul Pierce is likely joining FS1’s “Undisputed” in a contributor role as the NBA season heats up, The Post has learned. Sources said the deal is not finalized but could be as soon as this week. A Fox Sports spokesperson declined to comment. Since Shannon Sharpe left the program last summer, “Undisputed” has pivoted to be more of a panel show than being centered on one-on-one debate.

Pierce was last seen on national television working for ESPN in a prominent analyst role. He was fired from ESPN in 2021 after an Instagram live video was posted featuring him at quite the party scene. Pierce has continued to be outspoken about the decision to let him go even to this day after he was seen drinking, smoking, and playing cards with scantily clad women everywhere.

The move certainly makes sense for both sides. For Pierce, it’s a return to a national platform after his controversial exit from ESPN and a chance to rebuild his television career. For Undisputed, since they don’t currently have a former NBA player who can help carry conversation throughout the latter months of the season and the playoffs, it represents a gap now filled. Perhaps the show has finally figured out there’s a limit to how many times you can discuss the offseason plans of the Dallas Cowboys. Or Skip Bayless just wanted to find a LeBron James hater as big as he is.

Will the addition of Paul Pierce be enough to turn around Undisputed’s sinking ratings that has rivals burying Skip Bayless’ career? That remains to be seen.

[New York Post]