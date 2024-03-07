Photo Credit: FS1

ESPN personality Pat McAfee has received criticism at times for some of the non-sports-related topics discussed on The Pat McAfee Show, particularly when regular guest Aaron Rodgers discusses his anti-vaccination stances during his appearances on the show. FS1’s Nick Wright piled onto the criticism, taking a live dig at McAfee’s show during Thursday’s edition of First Things First.

McAfee had Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday to discuss various topics, including his experience playing for the Dallas Cowboys. Schultz then described the atmosphere around the locker room as a “zoo” because of all the attention that the team got in their facility.

“The focus is just football,” said Schultz on the difference in now playing for the Texans. “Describing the interactions you see on a day-to-day basis surprises a lot of people. Like that actually happens at a practice facility? You think it’s normal and then you come to a place like this.

“People literally going on tours while you are in the weight room. And they have one-way mirrors for people to look in. It’s literally a zoo, dude. People tapping on the glass trying to get people’s attention. It’s different.”

Dalton Schultz joined the progrum and chatted about his time with the Dallas Cowboys.. We believe that he was taken out of context by a lot of people #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/QqeQu0qPxi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 7, 2024

This quote from Schultz was discussed on First Things First on Thursday, which is where Wright took his opportunity to take a dig at McAfee’s show.

“I heard the beginning of this interview, but then they weren’t talking about (Anthony) Fauci, so I turned it off,” Wright said. “But I haven’t seen the whole length of the quote. He says it is literally a zoo because people are literally tapping on the glass. And I was like ‘Oh, so it is literally like a zoo.’ It’s similar.”

Nick Wright takes a subtle jab at The Pat McAfee Show pic.twitter.com/0Sct60PV1g — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 7, 2024

For those who don’t get the reference, Anthony Fauci was the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also been referenced and attacked numerous times by Aaron Rodgers during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

It’s not exactly shocking to hear Wright taking this subtle jab at McAfee here, as he has been very vocally annoyed with Rodgers’ guest appearances on The Pat McAfee Show in the past.

