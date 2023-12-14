Former NFL star and ESPN host Keyshawn Johnson was an honoree at the 2022 Dick Vitale Gala in Sarasota, Fla.

It didn’t take Keyshawn Johnson long to land on his feet after his layoff from ESPN in June.

The New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand interviewed the former NFL star recently and found that he’s well into the next phase of his career and not looking back.

The 51-year-old Johnson is now co-hosting FS1’s Undisputed with Skip Bayless. It’s definitely a different experience from his ESPN duties, as Johnson takes on the outspoken Bayless. The show also features contributors Richard Sherman, Michael Irvin and Rachel Nichols.

But Bayless is the star and band leader. The controversial sports personality has his fans, but his vocal critics complain about his over-the-top takes, including his opinions on his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Johnson, who joined Undisputed in late August, said Bayless is completely genuine in voicing his opinions.

“[People] think that Skip just says anything he throws against the wall,” Johnson said (via The Post). “No, he really truly believes in the stuff that he says because he’s not making things up as he goes. You have to appreciate that. He really thinks the Dallas Cowboys are going to the Super Bowl. I think he is delusional, but that’s just me.”

Bayless’ revamped show is still finding its footing, badly trailing rival ESPN’s First Take in the ratings. Stephen A. Smith’s show — now featuring Bayless’ former partner Shannon Sharpe — averaged 554,000 viewers from September thought November, compared to just 120,000 for Undisputed.

Johnson told Marchand he’s happy he reached a settlement with ESPN on his five-year, $18 million contract that he signed in 2022, allowing him to move on with his broadcasting career.

Don’t be surprised if more Fox Sports assignments aren’t in the cards for Johnson. He appeared as a special guest a couple of times on Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff college football show this season.

Johnson said he bears no hard feelings toward ESPN.

“I understand it wasn’t based on my talent,” Johnson told The Post. “It was probably financially for what they wanted to do as a company. I never really looked at it as if I’m no good [or] I suck.”

He said he misses many of his former co-workers.

“You know, I miss that because I had a relationship with so many people for 17 years there,” Johnson said. “But you turn the page and move on.”

