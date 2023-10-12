Credit: FS1

The Houston Astros aren’t just heading back to the American League Championship Series for the seventh consecutive season, they’re heading there for the seventh f***ing consecutive season.

The Astros finished off the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night with a 3-2 victory in Game 4 of their American League Divisional Series, advancing to the ALCS where they’ll take on cross-state rival Texas Rangers.

"CAAAALLED STRIKE THREE! And the Astros, for a seventh consecutive season, are heading to the American League Championship Series!" – Adam Amin pic.twitter.com/M0GmbVeAft — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 12, 2023

Afterward, FS1 went live to the Astros’ locker room where the post-game celebration was in full swing. And despite the cameras being right in their face, Houston’s players did not feel the need to censor themselves at all while spraying one another with champagne.

Setting the tone was pitcher Justin Verlander, who offered a profanity-laced tirade that went out live to FS1 viewers with no censoring whatsoever.

Justin Verlander and the Astros were not overly concerned about FS1's live camera after their ALDS victory. "We f***ing grinded. I wasn't even f***ing here. SEVEN F***ING TIMES? Seven f***ing times. Alright? Don't take that for granted." pic.twitter.com/wJ7v8cXFO5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 12, 2023

“Alright, s***,” started Verlander. “Boys, this is one of those seasons, you know, nothing went our f***king way early. We battled through injuries. We f***ing grinded. I wasn’t even f***ing here. I’m happy to be back.

“SEVEN F***ING TIMES?” he asked in reference to the team’s seventh-straight trip to the ALCS. “Seven f***ing times. Alright? Don’t take that for granted. On seven. Everybody pop these motherf***ers.”

The team then counted to seven and then doused one another in the bubbly while a few more f-bombs could be heard.

Eventually, the FS1 crew stepped in to offer some apologies to their viewers.

“We apologize for the language, just got a little excited after going to the ALCS,” host Kevin Burkhardt.

It then sounded like David Ortiz offered to pay any fines, though Alex Rodgriuez noted “We’re in cable, Kevin.”

Kudos to Fox for sharing the NSFW clip on their social media profiles. Clearly, they’re not concerned about the censors either.

[AA on Twitter, FS1]