Speculation has swirled for months now about New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s future, and according to NFL insider Jay Glazer, that future could begin as soon as Monday, someplace other than New England.

The Fox Sports analyst reported on Fox NFL Sunday that he expects Belichick and the Patriots to part ways, with the only question being the details.

“Look, I don’t think Bill comes back there, but now, it’s just a matter of, do they fire him (and) they decide to move apart in the next couple of days, or do they try to hold on and try to trade for him,” Glazer said. “If you try and trade for him, that’s going to take a little longer. Either way … I think his tenure in New England is over.”

Jay Glazer says on Fox NFL Sunday that Bill Belichick will not be the New England Patriots' head coach next season. pic.twitter.com/SJdnZ4WjTW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 7, 2024

Glazer’s Fox NFL Sunday partner Jimmy Johnson said he’s friends with Belichick, but doesn’t know what will happen. He knows the six-time Super Bowl champion coach wants to keep coaching.

“I know he loves coaching, he loves to compete and with the right personnel, he can win a championship,” Johnson said. “I think if he’s out there, there will be opportunities for him.”

Fellow Fox analyst Rob Gronkowski, who played nine seasons for Belichick in New England, hedged his bet on the veteran coach’s future.

“I will be shocked if he is gone — I won’t believe it until I see it,” he said.

Of course, analysts have been predicting Belichick’s ouster for months, with Bill Simmons suggesting in early October he might be the first NFL coach fired this season.

There has also been speculation the 71-year-old Belichick might turn his attention to a broadcasting career, even possibly teaming in some fashion with his former quarterback, Tom Brady.

But Glazer has good sources, and he always does more than just pass on the latest rumors. If Belichick is in fact, gone as soon as Monday, going out with a loss to the New York Jets Sunday is a sad end to a brilliant run with the Patriots.

Bill Belichick covered in snow for what could be his last game as Patriots head coach. pic.twitter.com/odyXPv9r4f — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 7, 2024

[Photo Credit: Fox Sports]