Fox broadcaster Greg Olsen just can’t let the turkey leg go.

The Green Bay Packers scored an upset road playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday to advance to the NFC Divisional round, with first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love tossing three touchdown passes. And because Olsen and partner Kevin Burkhardt called the Packers’ season-saving Thanksgiving Day win, Olsen naturally attributes that game to turning Green Bay’s year around.

But not the win itself.

No, Olsen believes Fox fudging its longstanding tradition of presenting the game’s MVP with a turkey leg and snubbing Love in the process is what made the Packers into a playoff threat.

“Little did we know, the motivation of not giving Jordan Love his turkey leg, that turned into kind of a big deal in Green Bay,” Olsen said during the Packers’ win over Dallas this weekend. “You’re welcome, Packers fans. Because it seems like we got your season jump-started.”

From Sunday… "You're welcome, Packers fans" Greg Olsen is still on about Jordan Love and the Thanksgiving Day Fox turkey leg snub pic.twitter.com/njbHYlFubC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 16, 2024

Back in November, Packers fans developed a conspiracy that because Olsen went too hard tearing apart the bird in honor of his predecessor John Madden during an in-game segment, the production team wasn’t able to salvage a leg for Love. That forced Olsen to clarify his carefulness with the bird (technically a turducken).

“I did NOT eat Jordan Love Turducken in the box! That was always for the booth!” Olsen wrote on X.

PSA- I did NOT eat Jordan Love Turducken in the box! That was always for the booth! ???? Great game and Happy Thanksgiving! Now back to my family to enjoy the rest of the game! — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) November 23, 2023

The Packers closed their season winning six of eight games including the road win over Detroit on Thanksgiving Day. Now, Green Bay is on to the Divisional Round and yet another matchup in San Francisco.

They probably have Love’s development, a great defense, and head coach Matt LeFleur to thank much more than Greg Olsen and the Fox crew.

