Credit: Fox

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson had a busy day on the Fox NFL Sunday set this weekend.

Along with being there to help announce the merged XFL/USFL spring football league would be known as the United Football League (UFL), he also made time to make a special moment for his former Miami Hurricanes head coach.

Fox’s Jimmy Johnson was finally added to the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor this weekend, a long overdue honor for the two-time Super Bowl champion coach. Before he made his mark in the NFL, Johnson was the head coach of the powerhouse Miami Hurricanes in the late 1980s.

Just after Johnson left The U for America’s team, a young football player named Dwayne Johnson was committing to play for the Canes. Like ships passing in the night, they never actually stood on the sidelines together and the would-be Rock sent his letter of intent to Johnson’s replacement, Dennis Erickson, instead.

It worked out pretty well as Johnson played for Miami between 1991 and 1994 and was a member of the 1991 national championship squad.

Sunday, The Rock had a chance to finally tell Johnson what it meant to him to play for Miami. He also had the chance to personally hand him that letter of intent just in case Jimmy ever decides to coach once again.

? @TheRock dropped by with some heartfelt words for @JimmyJohnson and a special gift at the end ?? pic.twitter.com/Zu2zeBF2JP — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 31, 2023

It’s been an emotional week for Johnson and this was simply the icing on the cake for the coaching legend.

[Fox Sports: NFL]