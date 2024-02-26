Dale Earnhardt Jr. has several different perspectives when he watches a NASCAR race, as a fan, broadcaster and of course, a successful former competitor.

It’s unclear which of those perspectives Earnhardt had Sunday when he complained about NASCAR on Fox’s broadcast of the Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but he didn’t like what he watched.

Late in the race, Earnhardt Jr. posted a tweet to his 2.5 million followers.

“The camera shots are too tight. Can’t see everything. There is a s*** ton going on out there.” #NASCAR

Fox has traditionally used plenty of close shots in their broadcasts, but to have someone of Earnhardt Jr.’s stature call them out is news. Earnhardt Jr. surely realized his tweet would create a buzz, given his popularity. Many fans checked in on X/Twitter to agree with his assessment.

Maybe now that Junior has said it, this could actually change. https://t.co/LynAACgn2k — Brock Beard (@LASTCARonBROCK) February 25, 2024

Guess that means I was right last year when I kept saying it. Nascar Jesus has spoken! https://t.co/RveKxp9FHl — Brett Griffin (@SpotterBrett) February 25, 2024

Thankfully I’m not crazy. This is one of the biggest issues with FOX’s coverage over the past several years. Obviously they have a director who is not a racing fan. #nascar https://t.co/THTECbUel5 — Mr. Snrub (@abitoutside5) February 25, 2024

This is a common trend that’s been a challenge going back to when you still drove. It’s gotten exponentially worse. And it’s not unique to @NASCARONFOX this is a problem across all tv partners. #NASCAR https://t.co/9Lg4pZlvOv — Fantasy Bosco (@FantasyBosco) February 25, 2024

Earnhardt Jr. worked as an analyst for NASCAR on NBC after his retirement from full-time Cup Series competition in 2017. His contract expired at the end of 2023, but he’s seeking a new deal somewhere, and said recently “We’ve had some great conversations with all of NASCAR’s TV partners.”

Fans had no reason to complain about the race’s ending, as Daniel Suarez won a three-wide photo finish.

3-WIDE AT THE LINE! WHAT A FINISH. Repost to congratulate Daniel Suárez on his Atlanta Motor Speedway WIN! pic.twitter.com/RdewRqJiwg — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 26, 2024

