Curt Menefee is adding a new role to his portfolio. Since 2007, Menefee has been the full host of Fox NFL Sunday, and he’s held a lot of other roles at the network as well, including calling USFL and MLB games and hosting UFC and UEFA Champions League coverage. Now, Menefee is taking on a morning co-host role at owned-and-operated Fox affiliate WNYW Fox 5 in New York City. He got that news from Fox NFL Sunday panelist Michael Strahan (who has his own morning TV career, including work on ABC’s Good Morning America since 2016):

Congrats to our very own @curtmenefee!@michaelstrahan announces that Curt will co-host "Good Day New York" beginning January 16 on @fox5ny. ? Curt will continue to host FOX NFL Sunday as well! pic.twitter.com/Zv2fAC1oO3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 7, 2024

That’s going to be a Monday-Friday gig for Menefee outside of NFL season, but a Tuesday-Friday gig in season. (That makes sense, as Fox’s NFL studio coverage is based in Los Angeles, so Menefee is going to have to start making the rigorous New York-LA commute Strahan has spoken about, which often has him missing Mondays as well.) And it’s a return to WNYW for him, as he spent more than five years there as a sportscaster beginning in 1995. He spoke about that in a Fox release:

“I’m beyond thrilled to be returning to FOX 5 as a member of the ‘Good Day New York’ family, while also continuing my weekly hang with my brothers on FOX NFL SUNDAY,” said Menefee. “And how cool is it that I get to share this homecoming with the legendary Rosanna Scotto? Way back in the day, my FOX journey began in that same New York studio sitting beside Rosanna on the 10 O’Clock News. This full circle moment is a dream come true. There’s no place like New York. No place. I can’t wait to get back to the energy of the city, the culture, the restaurants, the people, everything that makes it the greatest city in the world.”

Menefee’s pre-WNYW work included time at KTVT (CBS) and The Ticket in Dallas, WTLV-TV (NBC) in Jacksonville, WISC-TV (CBS) in Madison, and WOI-TV (ABC) in Des Moines, plus a live two-hour daily sportscast on Sports News Network. His work with Fox on the national level started with sideline reporting in 1997, and he then did play-by-play for their NFL Europe and NFL coverage before taking the Fox NFL Sunday role in 2006 following James Brown’s departure for CBS (co-hosting with Joe Buck at first, then taking over as the sole host in 2007). He also wrote (with Michael Arkush) the 2016 book Losing Isn’t Everything: The Untold Stories of Hidden Lessons Behind the Toughest Losses in Sports History, which is an excellent look at the stories of many of those on the wrong side of memorable sports moments.

It’s interesting to see Menefee joining the group of NFL pregame show analysts who also have general morning TV roles. Strahan has done that regularly since 2012 on Live! With Kelly and Michael (following several previous guest-hosting appearances there when it was Live! With Regis and Kelly) and since 2016 on GMA, and CBS The NFL Today panelist Nate Burleson has been on their CBS This Morning national show since 2021 (following a run on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football). It makes some sense; there’s definitely some crossover in the skills needed for NFL pregame shows and more general morning TV, and pregame show figures tend to be pretty well-known names. And now Menefee’s joining that group working in both those fields.

