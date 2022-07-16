Jason McCourty announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, the culmination of a 13-year career that included a Super Bowl victory. Now, it sounds like he’s embarking on his next career in the media world.

According to the New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel and Andrew Marchand, McCourty is “a top candidate” to take on the role at NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” that was previously held by Nate Burleson. Per their report, McCourty impressed at the NFL’s recent broadcasting boot camp and made appearances on the program a number of times this past summer.

NEWS: Just retired Jason McCourty is the favorite to fill Nate Burleson's "Good Morning Football" host role, @sportsrapport and I have learned.https://t.co/lG2vu3f3eb — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 15, 2022

Burleson left “Good Morning Football” almost a year ago for a role on “CBS This Morning.” Since then, “GMF” has included a rotating cast of analysts.

The move would be part of a larger upheaval of changes on “GMF.” Earlier this month, Jamie Erdahl left her role as a sideline reporter at CBS Sports to become the new host of the show, replacing Kay Adams.

McCourty’s NFL career included stints with the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins. But pretty much as soon as he announced his retirement, expectations that he would transition into a media role started appearing.

He was a standout at NFL broadcasting camp, I reported awhile back. Fox still needs to add another game analyst. https://t.co/XGcusTGgx7 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 15, 2022

So far, based on reactions to the news on social media, it certainly sounds like NFL fans would be happy with the move. We’ll see if and when it actually comes together and the 34-year-old makes the official transition from an NFL player to a media member.

