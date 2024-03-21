CREDIT: FS1

For more than a decade, Colin Cowherd has had it out for the city of New Orleans.

In 2012, Cowherd called it the “least safe major city” in the United States as a response to the Superdome hosting multiple major sporting events in the same year.

Wednesday on “The Herd,” Cowherd had more negative comments about The Big Easy, this time while discussing Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Cowherd: He doesn't look skinny at all… You think he looks like he has lost 25 lbs? … Nobody in New Orleans has abs… He's not even close to the face of the league, and a lot of that is Jambalaya pic.twitter.com/aCILFr487F — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) March 20, 2024

“He doesn’t look skinny at all,” Cowherd said after being informed that Williamson has lost 25 pounds and has led to a tremendous second half for the Pelicans. “You think he looks like he lost 25 pounds? Nobody in New Orleans has abs. It’s just impossible. I guess, unless if you’re a pro athlete, it’s very hard to have abs in New Orleans.” he said.

He wasn’t done though. “In Ames, Iowa? They have abs. They don’t have all those shrimp and oysters. The NBA thought Zion would be the face of the league. He’s not even close to the face of the league. A lot of it is jambalaya, let’s be honest about that.”

So far this season, Williamson has put together a terrific season, averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. Perhaps most importantly, he’s played 57 games, just four off his career-high of 61, which he should easily pass barring any injuries in the season’s final month.

