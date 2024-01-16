(Credit: The Herd W/ Colin Cowherd)

Few people in sports media have egg on their faces more than Colin Cowherd.

This probably won’t come as a surprise, but he was wrong about Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love. That fits, given Cowherd’s track record of correctly predicting or judging sports results isn’t excellent.

It was only a few months ago that Cowherd proclaimed that Love, who completed 16-of-21 passes for 271 yards with three touchdowns in a 48-32 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, “can’t play.”

“The only people defending him are adult men who wear cheeseheads in the fall; it’s obstructing your view; get another hat,” said Cowherd. “He can’t play. Watch how Matt LaFleur calls a game — he doesn’t trust him to throw the ball down the field. He’s just not accurate. I mean, his big play yesterday was a dump-off to a running back. He can’t play.”

Per Cowherd, it was just two months ago that Love’s head coach didn’t trust him to throw the football down the field. On Sunday, his first completion of the day went for 22 yards to Romeo Doubs. Love ended the day with completions of 22, 20, 46, and 38 yards. So much for that narrative.

Let’s not forget Cowherd’s claim that Love, who completed 76.2% of his passes on Sunday, was “just not accurate.” Trust us, it gets worse.

Cowherd, ever the master of hot takes and snap judgments, declared Love a “game manager” with “no special” after a single preseason start. This, mind you, in August when Love had all of one career start – a commendable pinch-hitting performance for a COVID-positive Aaron Rodgers – under his belt.

“He’s a game manager. There’s no special there.”

Calling Love a “game manager” with “no special” after one preseason start in August was incredibly premature.

Perhaps a little patience was in order, especially considering Love was learning the ropes behind Rodgers in one of the NFL’s youngest offenses, brimming with explosive young talent like Aaron Jones, AJ Dillion, Christian Watson, and Romeo Doubs. But no, Cowherd, in his infinite wisdom, slapped a “Tier 4” label on Love and predicted a measly 5-win season for the Packers. Five more wins later, and they’ll be playing for a trip to the NFC Championship Game this weekend.

And predictably, Cowherd was on the air Monday waxing poetic about Green Bay’s starting quarterback:

"I’ve never seen an in-season improvement of a QB like Jordan Love."@ColinCowherd on why the Green Bay Packers are a problem now, and moving forward: pic.twitter.com/7tBGwQnbfi — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 15, 2024

But hey, who needs nuance?

Let’s see if Love’s success teaches Cowherd a lesson about humility – just don’t hold your breath.

[Funhouse on X]