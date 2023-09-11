Photo credit: FS1

If you’re taking gambling advice from Colin Cowherd, it may be time for some sort of intervention. But that may be your own fault.

Cowherd has explained before commentators like himself need to be interesting but not correct, and his track record of correctly predicting or judging a sports result isn’t excellent. He continues to prove that at every twist and turn this football season, as his title pick for the College Football Playoff, LSU, lost 45-24 at the hands of Florida State in Week 1 of the 2023 CFB season. And his against-the-spread betting picks for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season weren’t much better.

As pointed out by Funhouse on Twitter, Cowherd’s “Blazin’ 5” picks for the best five NFL bets of the week were hilariously incorrect.

My guy @ColinCowherd's Blazing Five for Week 1. ? Steelers +2½ … ????

? Colts +4½ … ????

? Patriots +4 … ????

? Chargers -3 … ????

? Giants +3½ … ??? — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) September 10, 2023

Here’s a better look at some of those picks, in which Cowherd provided an explanation and prediction for each of the five.

Pittsburgh Steelers-San Francisco 49ers

Spread: SF -2.5

Colin’s prediction: Steelers 24, 49ers 23.

Colin’s pick: Pittsburgh +2.5

Final score: 49ers 30, Steelers 7

Jacksonville Jaguars-Indianapolis Colts

Spread: JAX -4.5

Colin’s prediction: Colts 24, Jaguars 23

Colin’s pick: Indianapolis +4.5

Final score: Jaguars 31-21

Philadelphia Eagles-New England Patriots

Spread: PHI -4

Colin’s prediction: Eagles 27, Patriots 26

Colin’s pick: New England +4

Final score: Eagles 25, Patriots 20

Miami Dolphins-Los Angeles Chargers

Spread: LAC -3

Colin’s prediction: Chargers 28, Dolphins 23

Colin’s pick: Los Angeles -3

Final score: Dolphins 36, Chargers 34

Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants

Spread: DAL -3.5

Colin’s prediction: Giants 27, Cowboys 24

Colin’s pick: New York +3.5

Final score: Cowboys 40, Giants 0

Cowherd’s final pick of Cowboys-Giants on NBC’s Sunday Night Football and to his credit, no one was expecting a 40-0 blowout, but the score is the score, and when you’re giving your predictions and say that a team will “shock America,” only to lose by 40, we kind of have to point it out. Here’s what Cowherd originally said about the matchup:

“Give me the G-Men. By the way, do you know they were the best team in the league last year against the spread? Daboll as a dog is 13-4 dog, there’s a dog barking here. Darren Waller will help the tight end spot. Rookie Jalin Hyatt I think is explosive. Daniel Jones at home last year– young quarterbacks are often better at home. He’s pretty good at home, 94.3 passer rating, 16 TDs, three picks.” “The Cowboys were a .500 team on the road, Kellen Moore is gone, I got a Tyron Smith left tackle issue, and a Tyler Smith left guard issue. I don’t love this staff, I think the best coach on the staff is their defensive coordinator. I do not buy that Daniel Jones and the Giants are regressing. Daboll year two with Daniel Jones and better weapons is a better Daniel Jones. He may have a ceiling. Giants shock America. I’m taking the hook 3.5, they beat the Cowboys, 27-24.”

“I do not buy that Daniel Jones and the Giants are regressing” is a hell of a quote considering Jones was 15-of-28 for 104 yards with two interceptions against zero touchdowns. He was sacked seven times and rushed for 43 yards on 13 carries, as he ran for his life all night long.

Maybe Cowherd will fare better in Week 2. But we are already warning you not to bet any sort of money using Cowherd’s picks. Unless you’re fading them, of course.

[Fox Sports Radio; Funhouse on Twitter]