PERTH, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 24: Ric Flair looks on while awaiting the entrance of Hulk Hogan during the Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

There’s a “Nature Boy” Ric Flair biopic in the works if you can believe it.

Flair, who’s been profiled several times over the years, will have his life chronicled in a new biopic announced on Wednesday. The kicker in the details is not the biopic itself but rather who’s producing the feature film.

It’s none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who’ll lead his company, Seven Bucks Productions, for the upcoming film.

The Wrap emerged with more information on the subject.

“Seven Bucks Productions is developing a project based on the life of the legendary American professional wrestler Ric Flair,” The Wrap wrote. The article lists Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia as the producers representing his company.

“One of the most celebrated professional wrestlers of all time, with a career spanning more than 50 years and virtually every major wrestling federation around the world, Flair is a 16-time world champion and the first wrestler to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice,” The Wrap added.

Flair has been the subject of many documentaries and scripted series over the years. He had a 30 for 30 on him and several WWE-produced documentaries. Flair has mostly disgraced himself after the VICE TV series Dark Side of the Ring came out with insidious allegations toward him.

This is also an interesting project for Johnson to undertake. Johnson recently joined the TKO Board of Directors, and TKO, of course, now owns WWE. Flair is signed to All Elite Wrestling, the No. 2 wrestling promotion in the U.S., based on exposure, interest, and TV ratings. It’s not to say that you should expect cross-promotion like this, but it is interesting that the “line” will be crossed.

