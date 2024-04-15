Dec 7, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NBA former player Gary Payton looks during the first quarter of the NBA In Season Tournament Semifinal between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A new Gary Payton docuseries will begin filming this week.

Trash Talk will be directed by Scott Waugh of The Expendables 4 fame and comes from MindRiot Entertainment.

Per Deadline, the series won’t be the standard athlete docuseries, but will instead feature Payton talking trash in various situations.

Specific details on the series and its focus are currently under wraps, but MindRiot COO Randa Minkarah told Deadline that audiences “will get to see Payton aka “The Glove” — whose legendary athletic grit and tongue was showcased on Netflix’s The Last Dance – talk trash while on horseback with rodeo cowboys, fly fishing with producer John Dietsch (A River Runs Through It), and maybe even go head to head selling cookies with a bad-ass troupe of kids.” MindRiot founder Jonathan Keasey and the company’s Head of Sports Content, Steven Banks Jr, told us they first cooked up the idea for the series during last year’s WGA strike when they were unable to work on fiction projects. Banks Jr said Trash Talk will be “tonally comedic and educational as it’s a crossover between sports and culture where often overlooked competitions will bask in a shared light with a competitive spirit which aims to unite, as opposed to divide, in such globally fractured times.”

This seems more like a docuseries about talking trash, starring Gary Payton, rather than a docuseries about Payton himself. And while that’s fine enough, it might wear a bit thin over the course of a full docuseries.

