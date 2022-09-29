Lionsgate is reportedly closing in on their Dennis Rodman in the upcoming 48 Hours in Vegas film.

Per Deadline, Jonathan Majors “is in early talks” to star as Rodman in the film, which Lionsgate nabbed last year.

If you’re unfamiliar with the story, which was revealed in The Last Dance, here’s a brief synopsis from Deadline.

The spec is inspired by the crazy story of how NBA star Dennis Rodman went on a madcap adventure with his skittish assistant GM in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals. The film will detail a budding friendship that neither one of them ever thought was possible but will end up solving both of their problems. Everybody had heard the rumors of this crazy story when it first happened in the ’90s, but it was recently given the spotlight again following the success of the Michael Jordan-Chicago Bulls doc The Last Dance, which premiered to massive numbers last May. The incident was given the full treatment in the doc, with everyone from Jordan to coach Phil Jackson to supermodel Carmen Electra talking about what went down as Rodman took the trip all while the Bulls were trying to complete its second three-peat championship run.

Majors doesn’t have a loaded resume quite yet, making appearances in both Lovecraft Country and Loki. He’ll also star in Creed III, and will expand his role in Marvel films as Kang the Conquerer.

Anyway, we’re still a ways away from this project being in the can, but at least it hasn’t been completely forgotten about.

[Deadline]