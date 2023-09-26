Image via Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

A documentary on the relationship between Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova is in the works from EverWonder Studio and Meadowlark Media.

Deadline broke the news on Tuesday. Rights to a potential scripted adaption of the doc have also been acquired by the two companies.

Both Evert and Navratilova are participating, and each gave quotes about the project to Deadline.

“I’m thrilled that this project is moving forward, and that we’ve found the right partners in EverWonder and Meadowlark,” stated Evert. “I’m looking forward to sharing our story with global audiences – not just with tennis fans but with anyone who appreciates an inspirational journey through rivalry and to mutual respect and friendship.” Said Navratilova, “This film has been decades in the making, and EverWonder and Meadowlark are the right studios to finally take it from a concept to a reality. It was important to us to work with storytellers who will honor the true power of our lives and careers together and tell our story in the right way.”

The documentary will “shed new light on the relationship between Evert and Navratilova.”

Executive producers include Jeff Zucker (yes, the former NBC and CNN head), Ian Orefice, John Skipper, Deirdre Fenton, Jon Wertheim, Mary Greenham, and Lawrence Frankopan.

This is EverWonder’s first project since launching last month after an investment from RedBird IMI, led by Zucker.

