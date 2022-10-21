Several years after the success of Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler is teaming up with Josh and Benny Safdie once again.

Per Deadline, Netflix has now boarded the untitled project, and it’ll likely be “set in the world of high-end card collecting.”

Netflix would not confirm any other details, but sources say the hope is to shoot the project in the second quarter of 2023, which would likely make it Sandler’s next project. One insider close to the project said that start date is TBD as the siblings are still putting finishing touches on the script. The streamer would also not confirm plot details, though several sources say it is likely set in the world of high-end card collecting.

Earlier this year, Netflix released a Sandler film called Hustle, which stars him as an NBA scout.

I have no idea how and/or if “high-end card collecting” will provide an interesting backdrop for storytelling, but at least it’s a somewhat original setting.

