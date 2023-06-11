New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino will become the second Major League catcher to be mic’d up during ESPN Sunday Night Baseball. Trevino’s Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox in another edition of their classic rivalry on the Worldwide Leader. As part of the festivities, ESPN will mic the Yankee catcher up for in-game interviews.

“Sunday, Jose Trevino becomes the second catcher mid’c up on Sunday Night Baseball,” ESPN’s PR account tweeted on Sunday morning.

Earlier in the season, Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado became the first catcher to be mic’d up during a game. Maldonado participated in the fun while his Astros played the Texas Rangers.

As we came to find out later this season, the players are getting significant incentivization to participate in these in-game interviews. The New York Post reported that players receive $10,000 do in-game interviews, with the money coming from joint funds made by MLB and the MLBPA.

So Trevino is probably getting a nice payday on top of playing in the game Sunday night. Considering that they’re usually pretty swift, it’s not too shabby. Perhaps the only other wish would be for the Yankees and Red Sox to still play at a contentious level, as potential gems could arise from the fierce rivals.

Trevino and the Yankees will take the field against the Red Sox at 7 p.m. ET.

[ESPN PR]