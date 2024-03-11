A new ESPN+ series will spotlight the tryout process across various sports and sports-related positions.

Tryouts premieres on Wednesday, April 10, with a new episode premiering each Wednesday through the end of May. The seven-episode series aims to explore “the heart of America’s most intense and high-stakes tryouts, competitions, and auditions.”

ESPN uploaded a trailer for Tryouts, which you can view here.

“Tryouts promises to be an exploration of sacrifice, determination, and raw talent,” says Lindsay Rovegno, Senior Director of Production for ESPN+ Originals. “We’re thrilled to offer audiences an unprecedented glimpse into the trials and triumphs of individuals who dare to chase their dreams and look forward to showcasing the emotional rollercoaster of hope, resilience, and the unyielding pursuit of excellence.”

The first episode focuses on the tryout process for Long Beach Lifeguards, with future episodes focusing on the Texas Tech Co-Ed Cheer squad, Monster Jam, Texas Smoke softball, the Mark Morris Dance Group, USA Ultimate, and USA Curling.

This is an interesting overarching topic for a series. Each of the featured positions might not be able to thrive as a standalone series (and some might not even provide a compelling one episode each) but could work well as one episode in a wider series.

Anyway, this is another bit of original content for ESPN+ that seems to be a fit for the library.

[ESPN, image via ESPN]