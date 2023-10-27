Oct 26, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo speaks to the media prior to the 2023 World Series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Look, a deal’s a deal.

Radio and TV personality Mad Dog Chris Russo said he would retire if the Arizona Diamondbacks were to lose the NLCS to the Philadelphia Phillies. Well, the D-backs are in Arlington ahead of Game 1 of the World Series.

Mad Dog Russo says he will retire on the spot if the Diamondbacks win games 6 & 7 in Philadelphia.#NLCS @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/DcpRwyZbY2 — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) October 23, 2023

So, tick tock, Mad Dog. It doesn’t escape manager Torey Lovullo.

“Specifically speaking on Mad Dog — Steven A. Smith, you’re my boy, you’re my boy, and I need you to hold him accountable,” Lovullo told the media on Thursday. “I need you to keep going at him every single day. Don’t let it stop.”

Since then, Russo has backtracked on his wager.

“I’ve been wrong on Arizona from day one,” Russo said on Monday during his radio show. “I would not be stunned if they won tonight [Game 6], I would be floored. And I’ll say this right now, and Bob Raissman, write it down, if they win the next two games and win this series in seven games–if they win, I will retire on the spot.”

Lovullo continuously tried to hold him accountable and said he looks forward to watching Russo quit.

“But a deal’s a deal,” Lovullo continued. “I agree. You’ve got to — you can’t back out of that one, Mad Dog. You’ve got to do something. I don’t know if you’re talking about TV, radio, but I do like Howard Stern’s thought about walking with a billboard saying that I am whatever, a liar and an A-hole, in Midtown Manhattan for half a day. That will do it for me, but I ain’t going to forgive you until you do something unbelievable, maybe show up here and say you’re sorry to the entire team. That’s all I want to say about that.”

Stern offered some ideas on his show that suggested Russo wear a bikini in Manhattan, walking down the street, sporting a sign referring to himself as a bad word. Stern said he doesn’t believe Russo will retire, but did admit Russo was “humiliated.”

Here is the audio of Chris “Mad Dog” Russo negotiating with @sternshow for a punishment instead of retirement. The Mike and the Mad Dog fans won’t want to miss the beginning. pic.twitter.com/uSu4APMxRx — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) October 25, 2023

You have to pay up. Those are the rules.

