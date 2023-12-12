Few NFL fans had heard of Sean Stellato before Monday night.

But the agent for New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito stole the show during the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers.

Stellato went viral even before the game as he appeared with the rookie quarterback, impeccably dressed and talking on the phone.

During the broadcast, ESPN’s cameras showed Stellato celebrating with DeVito’s father, Tom, after big plays. After the Giants scored a third-quarter touchdown to take the lead, the pair were shown exchanging kisses and hugs in the stands.

MNF announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman loved it.

“This guy, the agent, may break the Internet,” Buck said.

“What the heck’s going on?” Aikman asked.

“They having kisses everywhere!” Buck said.

"THEY HAVING KISSES EVERYWHERE." – Joe Buck and Troy Aikman having a lot of fun with Tommy DeVito's agent. pic.twitter.com/ETws3BfEfr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 12, 2023

Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast were likewise loving all the vibes between Stellato and Tom DeVito,

“Oh my God. Look at the dad. Look at the dad. Johnny Fontaine. My Gosh,” Peyton said, comparing DeVito to the mobster character from the Godfather.

"Oh my God. Look at the dad. Look at the dad. Johnny Fontaine. My Gosh." – Peyton Manning having a lot of fun with Tommy DeVito's dad — and agent. pic.twitter.com/kTVg0CY6b0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 12, 2023

As Buck predicted, the Internet couldn’t stop talking about Stellato.

@ElectionLegal just some alpha males watching football — Mr. Pockets (@dreamy_pockets) December 12, 2023

That guy got “Inspector Gadget” trending, but when they showed him on the ManningCast Peyton compared him to someone from the Godfather. — Morgan Wick (@morganwick) December 12, 2023

