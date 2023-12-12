Tommy DeVito's agent
ABCESPNNFLBy Arthur Weinstein on

Few NFL fans had heard of Sean Stellato before Monday night.

But the agent for New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito stole the show during the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers.

Stellato went viral even before the game as he appeared with the rookie quarterback, impeccably dressed and talking on the phone.

During the broadcast, ESPN’s cameras showed Stellato celebrating with DeVito’s father, Tom, after big plays. After the Giants scored a third-quarter touchdown to take the lead, the pair were shown exchanging kisses and hugs in the stands.

MNF announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman loved it.

“This guy, the agent, may break the Internet,” Buck said.

“What the heck’s going on?” Aikman asked.

“They having kisses everywhere!” Buck said.

 

Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast were likewise loving all the vibes between Stellato and Tom DeVito,

“Oh my God. Look at the dad. Look at the dad. Johnny Fontaine. My Gosh,” Peyton said, comparing DeVito to the mobster character from the Godfather.

As Buck predicted, the Internet couldn’t stop talking about Stellato.

[Photo Credit: ESPN]

About Arthur Weinstein

Arthur spends his free time traveling around the U.S. to sporting events, state and national parks, and in search of great restaurants off the beaten path.

View all posts by Arthur Weinstein