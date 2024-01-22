Stephen A. Smith interrupts ESPN’s “Get Up” to troll the Dallas Cowboys and their fans — again.

Even when they’re no longer relevant to the conversation, the Dallas Cowboys are always at the forefront. But as much as those in sports media — like Stephen A. Smith — love to hate on them, “America’s Team” is good for ratings. However, we’re not quite sure how they have much to do with what transpired in the four games played this weekend and with the NFC’s No. 2 seed notably missing.

Sure, that’s a story in itself, but that was a story before the games were played over the weekend. For how that relates to the NFC Divisional Round — which did not include Dallas — well, we’ll let Stephen A. explain how.

Smith interrupted Get Up during Monday’s show to continue his week-long trolling of the Cowboys and their fans.

Stephen A. Smith interrupted Get Up to continue his week-long trolling of Dallas Cowboys fans. “I just want America to know it’s gotten to the point where Cowboys fans have turned on each other. I’m gonna take that as a badge of honor.” pic.twitter.com/B5COFL8lqR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 22, 2024

“This is important to point out; I never thought I’d see this day,” said Smith. “Even with all the NFL action going on — the football, you know the Cowboys are done? Do you see Cowboys fans turning against…It’s beautiful! They’re turning against each other. They’re turning against each other!

“That doesn’t eclipse what happened yesterday, and we’ll get right into that, but I just wanted America to know it’s gotten to the point where Cowboys fans have turned on each other. I’m gonna take that as a badge of honor.”

Stephen A. is in his element here, relishing the Cowboys’ misfortune like a vulture picking at the bones of defeat.

But it didn’t stop with Stephen A. Even Dan Orlovsky got in on the action, as the former Detroit Lions quarterback spiked the football on Dallas’ playoff success (or lack thereof).

Dan Orlovsky gets in on the Cowboys trolling: “The Detroit Lions went 0-16 and they’ve got more NFC Championship Game appearances this century than the Cowboys.” https://t.co/rlkHRlMPNe pic.twitter.com/zND81N0DRJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 22, 2024

“The Detroit Lions went 0-16, and they’ve gone to more NFC Championship game appearances this century than the Cowboys,” he said.

Ouch.

Maybe the decision to invoke the Cowboys on Monday’s show will prove to be a nice change of pace from all the talk about Brock Purdy and Jared Goff that will surely dominate this week’s headlines.

