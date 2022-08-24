The latest member of ESPN’s NFL analyst group to sign a new deal is senior writer and injury analyst Stephania Bell. Bell, a licensed physical therapist, board-certified orthopedic clinical specialist emeritus and certified strength and conditioning specialist, started her career at ESPN in 2008. In addition to her regular appearances on Fantasy Football Now and SportsCenter and her co-hosting of the Fantasy Focus Football podcast, Bell has led several large efforts for ESPN, particularly the multi-platform Project 11 in 2020 around Alex Smith’s recovery from a devastating leg injury. Here’s more on her from a release:

“I’m thrilled to be at ESPN because we have a diverse and talented group of fantasy minds with a broad range of expertise, delivering incredible in-depth coverage for our fans,” Bell said. “Collectively, we are ready to bring you even more so stay tuned for what we have in store this season and beyond!”

…Scott Clark, Vice President, Fantasy & Sports Betting Content, ESPN: “Stephania is a Hall of Famer and a trail blazer in the Fantasy industry. Her insight is unparalleled and we couldn’t be happier that she is remaining in the ESPN family for the long term.”

…Bell has received many industry honors and awards. In 2019, the Vincera Foundation honored her with the Vinci Award for Sports Medicine Journalism. She was also elected to the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame in 2017, becoming the organization’s first female inductee. Bell was also named a Top 40 Influencer by UpDoc Media, a digital media and marketing company specializing in physical therapy and healthcare services.

Other major honors for Bell include the University of Miami Alumni Fellowship Award, the AAOMPT John McM. Mennell Service Award and the Media Orthopedic Reporting Excellence (MORE) Award from the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS). She is a two-time recipient of the Newswomen’s Club of New York Front Page award, which recognizes newswomen in the New York metropolitan area for excellence in journalism.