Matthew Berry left ESPN last month, and rumors swirled about where the fantasy sports guru would land. Today, his new employer announced Berry’s hiring.

NBC Sports has brought Berry in on a multi-year deal, and he’ll do a whole lot for the company.

Per NBC’s release, Berry will make his NBC debut on Thursday’s edition of Football Night in America, leading into the network’s broadcast of the Hall of Fame game in Canton. During the season, he’ll appear each week on the pregame show, as well as Peacock’s Sunday Football Final.

In addition, Berry will host both daily and weekly shows on Peacock, focusing on fantasy and sports betting.

Berry will bring his football expertise to viewers throughout the NFL season with a weekly game-day fantasy football and sports betting show every Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms. On weekdays throughout the NFL season, Berry will create a daily show on Peacock , discussing notable fantasy football and sports betting topics. The one-hour show will also be available live via NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Radio and as an NBC Sports Audio podcast across all major podcast platforms. While at ESPN, Berry’s Fantasy Focus was the industry’s #1 multi-platform fantasy football show. Additionally, Berry will create content for the NFL on NBC’s YouTube page and NBC Sports Digital.

Berry will also contribute “analysis and content” to other NBC events, with the Kentucky Derby and Indy 500 specifically mentioned.

I feel like this was the ideal landing spot for Berry, given NBC’s NFL rights deal and the investment the company has made in original content on Peacock (to varying levels of success).

[NBC Sports]