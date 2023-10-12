Shannon Sharpe on First Take. (Awful Announcing on Twitter.)

Newly minted First Take panelist Shannon Sharpe is already making his presence felt on ESPN’s biggest daily show, and will on Friday get an even bigger opportunity as a fill-in host for Stephen A. Smith.

Sharpe posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he will try his hand with his “very 1st time being the lead dog” in studio before thanking Smith and ESPN for the opportunity.

Your fav Unc slides into @stephenasmith chair and hosts Friday’s’ @FirstTake. It’s my very 1st time being lead dog. Thanks Stephen A and 1st take 4 believing in me and giving me this opportunity. Tune in and watch your boi do what I do. ???? #ESPN #FirstTake #LipSparringChamp — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 12, 2023

Sharpe’s start on First Take has been impressive.

He fits the tone of the show well, despite joining remotely from Los Angeles. And he reportedly has helped First Take‘s ratings soar.

According to Front Office Sports, Sharpe has been part of three of First Take‘s four most-watched broadcasts just since debuting on the program in early September. That overlaps with football season of course, but is notable nonetheless as First Take continues to widen the gap between itself and Sharpe’s old show, Undisputed.

Last month, Smith hinted at his support for Sharpe becoming the future host of First Take whenever Smith eventually leaves the show. The two have a clear personal friendship away from television as well, traveling together to a Colorado football game this season and going home-and-home on one another’s podcasts recently.

Considering Smith’s focus on creating space on First Take for atypical voices, especially Black men and women on the network, Sharpe is a logical successor for Smith. Sharpe is a well-known former athlete who has developed his own signature voice and a loyal audience in the media sphere. He fits First Take‘s ability to be both serious and silly depending on the moment.

And in building Shay Shay Media, Sharpe proved he could capably occupy key roles as a producer and interviewer on the show in the future, just like Smith does.

[Shannon Sharpe on X]