Shannon Sharpe was able to fix his inclination to call Stephen A. Smith “Skip,” but now he has Jeff Saturday to worry about.

At first glance, Jeff Saturday doesn’t seem like a name that should be difficult to remember until you consider he elicits the thought of all the weekdays. And if you’re in the middle of a heated debate on live television, Jeff Saturday could easily be confused with Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or even Friday. Tuesday morning on First Take, Sharpe fell victim to Friday.



ESPN tasked Saturday, Sharpe and Smith with debating the NFL’s MVP race this season on First Take. And during the debate, Sharpe attempted to respond directly to Saturday. “I don’t think it’s gonna be like it normally is, Friday,” Sharpe said. “Excuse me, Jeff Saturday.”

Sharpe was quick to correct the mistake, unlike earlier in the year when he repeatedly called Stephen A. Smith “Skip,” as in his former debate partner Skip Bayless. The Pro Football Hall of Famer appeared distraught with himself when he was still calling Smith “Skip” a week into his First Take tenure. Eventually, Sharpe overcame his penchant and hasn’t dropped Skip’s name on ESPN in months now. That should be good news for Saturday.

Smith probably didn’t help Sharpe’s cause by referring to Saturday as “Sergeant Friday” earlier in the show. But we’ve all been there before. Who doesn’t have a hard time remembering the days of the week? Saturday is probably easier to remember because everyone loves Saturday, although Friday is pretty cool, too. Some might consider it an insult if Sharpe called Saturday “Tuesday.”

Still, we all forget what day it is on occasion.

