Earlier this month, it looked like Ryan Clark’s time at ESPN might be ending. Clark revealed in a social media video after the Super Bowl that his contract with the network had expired, and that he and they “disagreed” on what he was worth.

3 years ago I signed an extension with ESPN. I was so grateful for more time. I excited to prove I was worth more, felt I deserved more. We disagreed, & that’s ok. I set out on a mission to leave no doubt, end all conversations about my who I was in this business. I knew it… pic.twitter.com/jABsSvk6EN — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) February 14, 2024

Although Clark left open the possibility of a return there, and Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio would later report that ESPN execs still had an “offer on the table” for him, there seemed to be at least a strong chance of him moving on elsewhere. And it’s notable he already has two prominent outside ventures, hosting Inside The NFL on The CW and co-hosting the Pivot podcast with Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor). But Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported Monday that Clark has “verbally agreed” to a deal to stay at ESPN:

NEWS: After threatening to leave ESPN, Ryan Clark has verbally agreed to return, The Athletic has learned.https://t.co/hZlhLhjpK2 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 26, 2024

Here’s more from Marchand’s piece:

After an outspoken negotiation period where NFL analyst Ryan Clark threatened to leave ESPN, he has verbally agreed to remain at the network, sources briefed on the deal said. …ESPN is expected to announce the new deal soon. The network declined comment. …Clark is expected to continue his podcast, “The Pivot,” which is unassociated with ESPN. He hosted “Inside the NFL” last year, which appeared on The CW during the season. He is a contributor to ESPN’s “NFL Live” and was a regular on “Monday Night Countdown.”

Clark sticking around seems like a boon for ESPN, as he’s been very versatile for them across Monday Night Countdown, NFL Live, SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take and more. He’s also co-hosted the DC and RC MMA podcast for them with Daniel Cormier. And he’s drawn significant praise as a NFL analyst, and his star does seem further on the rise with his regular Monday Night Countdown and Inside The NFL work this past season.

But it’s not clear if Clark will retain all of his past ESPN roles under this new deal. One thing he discussed in his video was his desire to work less and be more rested. And some of those appearances have come at opposite ends of the clock, particularly Get Up in the early morning and Monday Night Countdown and SportsCenter in the evening. We’ll see when this extension gets finalized, and just what it involves Clark doing for ESPN.

