Earlier this week, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter had an amusing conversation with Pat McAfee. The insider Schefter refused to burn his people and wouldn’t go into who was texting him and what the texts were. Schefter simply said “good text” to a number of text messages he thumbed through.

On Thursday, Schefter appeared again on The Pat McAfee Show. McAfee and Schefter bantered back and forth for several minutes. Then, the conversation turned to a big story this week. The Seattle Seahawks had hired Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald to be their next head coach. MacDonald will replace the legendary Pete Carroll, who won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks and got to another.

A conversation over the reporting that went into that news carried on.

“Why didn’t you tell us? That’s the purpose,” McAfee argued. Schefter rebutted that he did tell him and the show.

“I said to you, ‘Everyone’s expecting Dan Quinn in Seattle,” before McAfee interrupted him. “Yeah, I’m tired of having to read through the s—,” he said. “I’m a basic human. Just tell me what you know, Schefty!”

Schefter readied a response. “Pat, you’re a very smart guy,” Schefter said. “You can add one and one. I told you that at least one or maybe both – those are the exact words I used – were not going to happen.”

McAfee told Schefter that the internet gods told Schefter that he was “wrong.”

Of course, this is not the first time that Schefter and his reporting over head coaches has been put into question. This week, Pro Football Talk‘s Mike Florio criticized the ESPN insider over his reporting of Ben Johnson and his next move. Florio called it “irresponsible.” McAfee’s “attack” on him was a bit more tongue-in-cheek, we imagine.

