Nicole Briscoe (image via Daniel Stark/ESPN Images)

SportsCenter anchor Nicole Briscoe has signed a new contract with ESPN, per an announcement from the company on Monday.

Briscoe, who joined ESPN in 2008, will remain in her role as a SportsCenter anchor. Additionally, she will continue as a Baseball Tonight host and as a host and reporter on ESPN’s Formula 1 coverage.

In a statement, Briscoe noted that her new contract will bring her tenure at ESPN to 20 years. She also praised the SportsCenter team she works with.

“Longevity is not something to be taken for granted, especially in our business,” she said. “This contract will take me to 20 years at ESPN.” She expressed sincere appreciation for her role on SportsCenter. “I love our team of smart, funny, invested pros who share a passion for sports and storytelling,” she said. “It’s a job but it never feels like work.”

When she originally joined ESPN, Briscoe served as a NASCAR host and reporter for the company. For some context about how long ago that was, ESPN’s last NASCAR race was in 2014, nearly ten years ago. This past year, Briscoe returned to those roots at ESPN by joining the network’s coverage of the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) as a host and reporter.

Given that she’s been around for a decade and a half and that her new contract will make it a full two decades at the network, ESPN clearly values what Briscoe brings to the company. With so many anchors getting laid off over the years, Briscoe getting another new deal shows her value to ESPN.

[ESPN, image via Daniel Stark/ESPN Images]