Much has been made of Nick Saban’s addition to College GameDay.

After the legendary Alabama head coach Saban announced his retirement following the 2023 college football season, ESPN announced that the legendary coach would join the crew.

A key question surrounding Nick Saban’s upcoming role on ESPN’s college football pregame show is whether he will be willing to analyze Alabama objectively, given his deep ties to the program and his stated commitment to remaining a supportive resource.

Analyst allegiances on college football pregame shows like GameDay remain scrutinized, especially considering their connections to specific schools. However, personalities like Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit seldom choose against their respective universities, Michigan and Ohio State.

Saban offered a measured response when questioned at a Birmingham press conference on Monday about whether he would predict against Alabama as an analyst.

“You know, I’ve tried to steer away from picking people,” said Saban.” I think I’m gonna have to do that now. I don’t know that you always have to pick the team you think’s gonna win. You’re allowed to have a spiritual feeling about who dp you like and who you want to win.”

Saban said he thinks it’ll be a lot of fun, though.

“I’m excited about it,” he added regarding his upcoming opportunity. “I’d like to continue to try to impact college football in a positive way in the future. And I think it gives me a voice to do it. It keeps me involved in football. I have things to do. It’s not only just being there. It’s the preparation that goes with it and how it can keep you involved in the game.”

