SportsCenter anchor Neil Everett is saying goodbye to ESPN.

Per Front Office Sports, Everett’s contract is expiring and won’t be renewed. He confirmed his departure to the site.

“Bartender…last call,” Everett said in a statement to Front Office Sports. He added: “ESPN changed my life, but now it’s time for me to change my life. Time to write a new chapter.”

FOS reports that Everett will attempt to do more work with the Portland Trail Blazers (he joined the team as a studio host at the start of the 2021-22 season) and that he “has several side projects in the works.”

Interestingly, one FOS source claims Everett was offered a new contract with a pay cut, similar to the deal Kenny Mayne rejected in 2019 when he left the company.

Everett joined ESPN in July 2000, and signed his latest contract in July of 2021.

Departures impacting on-camera individuals at ESPN were expected to take place this summer. FOS reported earlier this week that NHL analyst Chris Chelios also wouldn’t have his contract renewed after two years with ESPN.

