Apr 16, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay watches batting practice prior to the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

During the Kay Rod Cast of Sunday night’s game between the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants, viewers were asked to identify their favorite part of the alternate broadcast. The results were not great for hosts Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez.

The poll had six options: Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez, The Guests, The Tweets, The Laughs and John Olerud.

While no option got the majority of the votes, The Guests had a significant plurality, receiving 44% of votes, well ahead of Alex Rodriguez, who was second at 21%. The Laughs and John Olerud both got 11% of the vote, while The Tweets were at 7%. Michael Kay, meanwhile, came in last place at 6%.

It’s tough out there sometimes pic.twitter.com/WR5VFpHSxG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 28, 2023

Kay is frequently largely in the background during the guest segments, with Rodriguez and whichever guest is on at the time taking up most of the air. An example of that came earlier this season, when a fan fell onto the field, prompting a delay. Only Rodriguez and guest Chris “Mad Dog” Russo did not notice.

It’s not terribly surprising to see where Kay ranks. But it’s also important to know that while he may be the least selected favorite part of the show, he’s not necessarily the least favorite part of the show.