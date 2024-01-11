Stephen A. Smith’s Jason Whitlock rant.
ESPNPodcastsBy Arthur Weinstein on

Trying to pick the ultimate highlight of Stephen A. Smith’s rant against former ESPN colleague Jason Whitlock in real time Wednesday night was an exercise in futility. Every couple of minutes, The Stephen A. Smith Show host said something so incendiary about Whitlock, it seemed there was no way he could go any further.

But Smith did go further, rambling on for 40 minutes about Whitlock, a former ESPN personality and print reporter now with Blaze Media.

Whitlock has been on Smith’s bad side for years, and he stepped that up recently, alleging that Smith really didn’t write his autobiography, Straight Shooter. On Tuesday, Smith rejected Whitlock’s allegations on First Take, saying “I can assure you so help me God, I wrote my book.”

But Smith brought the fire and brimstone Wednesday on his podcast, and lest you think that’s hyperbole, he actually worked in a biblical reference to Cain in his rant.

Smith called Whitlock a “piece of —-” or “fat b—–d,” or variations thereof, many times. And the sound bites just kept coming, such as this brutal hit: “I could not imagine, as a black man, knowing our history, anything worse than a white supremacist,” Smith said. “That is until Jason Whitlock came along. He’s worse than them. He is the worst, most despicable, lying, no-good, fat-a– human being I have ever known in my life.”

Needless to say sports media professionals couldn’t stop talking about Smith’s epic rant on Whitlock.

