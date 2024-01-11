Stephen A. Smith’s Jason Whitlock rant.

Trying to pick the ultimate highlight of Stephen A. Smith’s rant against former ESPN colleague Jason Whitlock in real time Wednesday night was an exercise in futility. Every couple of minutes, The Stephen A. Smith Show host said something so incendiary about Whitlock, it seemed there was no way he could go any further.

But Smith did go further, rambling on for 40 minutes about Whitlock, a former ESPN personality and print reporter now with Blaze Media.

Whitlock has been on Smith’s bad side for years, and he stepped that up recently, alleging that Smith really didn’t write his autobiography, Straight Shooter. On Tuesday, Smith rejected Whitlock’s allegations on First Take, saying “I can assure you so help me God, I wrote my book.”

But Smith brought the fire and brimstone Wednesday on his podcast, and lest you think that’s hyperbole, he actually worked in a biblical reference to Cain in his rant.

Smith called Whitlock a “piece of —-” or “fat b—–d,” or variations thereof, many times. And the sound bites just kept coming, such as this brutal hit: “I could not imagine, as a black man, knowing our history, anything worse than a white supremacist,” Smith said. “That is until Jason Whitlock came along. He’s worse than them. He is the worst, most despicable, lying, no-good, fat-a– human being I have ever known in my life.”

Stephen A. Smith also said that Jason Whitlock is worse than a white supremacist. https://t.co/tv0N8W9310 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 11, 2024

Needless to say sports media professionals couldn’t stop talking about Smith’s epic rant on Whitlock.

EVERYWORD!! Been telling yall this about that waste of skin! After this, it's really time to ignore him & cut off the little oxygen that's even getting to the head of that Jabba the Hut looking monstrosity!! (he won't have pallbearers cuz ain't nobody strong enuf to lift his ass) https://t.co/UFMzweM65B — Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill) January 11, 2024

I did. Stephen A Smith told the truth. Ole Boy tried to recruit a bunch of us to do some work for what was then the Undefeated and we did not want to work with him. https://t.co/dsNOObShpd — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 11, 2024

A coward too. Met him once, in person, after he ripped me for my question to LeBron in 2010. He was terrified. I literally put my arm around his shoulders and said, “Don’t worry little guy, I won’t hurt you.” Whitlock, I mean. https://t.co/X900TGJNvp — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) January 11, 2024

He was planning a feature on the undefeated called “open look” where any of us could write commentaries. We spoke about it walking on Olympic blvd one day. Once I saw how dysfunctional the whole enterprise was, I passed on being involved. — stan verrett (@stanverrett) January 11, 2024

There aren’t that many of us. The business is small. We see each other at the NABJ convention, and at sporting events around the country. And it’s all love. That’s why so many detest his anti-black rhetoric and attacks on colleagues. It’s deliberate and destructive. — stan verrett (@stanverrett) January 11, 2024

Legitimately the craziest thing I’ve ever heard a sports commentator say lol https://t.co/VR3eK5e8By — Wade Plemons (@WadePlem) January 11, 2024

this —and I don’t throw this term around lightly— is cinema https://t.co/0ZsidFeVQe — Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) January 11, 2024

[The Stephen A. Smith Show]