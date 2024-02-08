Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The big news at ESPN on Wednesday is that recently retired college football coaching legend Nick Saban is now College GameDay analyst Nick Saban.

While fans were thrilled by the news of Saban’s addition to the panel, it raised a very specific question: What happens to Lee Corso?

Corso is 88 years old and has been a member of ESPN’s college football coverage – and College GameDay – since 1987. He’s become as much a part of the sport as anybody and is synonymous with the network’s coverage of it.

While that speculation may churn on, ESPN has addressed the situation already. Don’t expect Corso to go anywhere.

The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch reported that ESPN says that Corso will remain a member of the College GameDay crew for 2024.

“For those of you who wanted clarity on Nick Saban as it relates to Lee Corso. An ESPN spokesperson confirms: Corso will be back on College GameDay next year,” Deitsch wrote. Deitsch emerged with this news on X, formerly Twitter.

Corso previously said that, despite recent health issues, he planned on returning in 2024. It’s pretty clear that, at this point, he’s always going to have a job and a presence, even if it gets diminished due to his health situation. The constant outpour of love and adoration for him on the show, and all over ESPN, is proof of that. He’s one of the network’s most prominent and visible personalities.

So feel free to “pencil” Corso in for the foreseeable future.

